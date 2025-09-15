Apple Says Installing iOS 26 Might Impact Battery Life

In the iOS 26 release notes, Apple is warning iPhone users that installing the new software might have a temporary impact on battery life, which is normal.



A new support document explains that major iOS updates require background setup like indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps.

Further, Apple says that new features could require more resources, leading to a "small impact" on performance and battery life.



Apple's hardware and software are designed together to deliver great performance and great battery life. As new features and improvements are added, they can change the way we use our devices, as you explore and utilize these new capabilities. Here are some important things to keep in mind: Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance. This is normal, as your device needs time to complete the setup process in the background, including indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps. New features are exciting and help you get even more out of your Apple product, though some may require additional resources from the device. Depending on individual usage, some users may notice a small impact on performance and/or battery life. Apple continually works to optimize these features in software updates to ensure great battery life and a smooth user experience.

There are often complaints about battery life after a new software update, which is likely why Apple linked the new support document in the ‌iOS 26‌ release notes. While the impact of software updates on battery life has been mentioned in past support documents, Apple has not explained possible battery drain after updates so explicitly.

The new support document wasn't written specifically for ‌iOS 26‌, and it is a generalized support document applicable to all iOS and iPadOS software updates.

Apple's support document also explains why it is important to install new versions of iOS, and how software updates work.