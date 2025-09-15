Apple Shares List of Nearly 200 Changes in iOS 26

After releasing iOS 26 today, Apple has shared a list of nearly 200 changes included in the software update, ranging from new features to minor tweaks.



Keep in mind that 200 changes does not mean 200 new features. The list contains even the smallest of changes across the operating system and Apple's built-in apps.

Apple also shared equivalent lists for iPadOS 26 and macOS 26.

Throughout the week, we will be highlighting many of the new features in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and Apple's other software updates, so stay tuned.