Apple Reintroduces mmWave 5G Antenna Window on iPhone 17 Pro Models in U.S.

by

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models in the U.S. feature an antenna window on the top edge of the devices, for mmWave 5G signals to pass through.

iPhone 17 Pro mmWave 5G Window
The standard iPhone 17 does not appear to have the antenna window, while the iPhone Air does not support mmWave 5G, so it is not on that device either.

All of the iPhone 12 through iPhone 15 models are outfitted with this antenna window, made of glass. However, it was not present on any of the iPhone 16 models, which were the first devices to feature the Camera Control button on the bottom-right edge, where the mmWave 5G antenna window was previously located.

iPhone 17 Pro models have a new design with an aluminum unibody, but radio signals cannot pass through metal. The reintroduced antenna window, which likely remains made of glass or perhaps a tougher Ceramic Shield material, allows for mmWave 5G signals to better pass through the frame of the devices for cellular connectivity.

iPhones sold outside of the U.S. lack mmWave 5G support altogether, so the antenna window is not present on any models sold in other countries.

mmWave is a set of 5G frequencies that promise ultra-fast speeds at short distances, which is ideal for dense urban areas. By comparison, sub-6GHz 5G is generally slower than mmWave, but the signals travel further, better serving suburban and rural areas.

Love mmWave so much, absolutely essentially to a great phone experience. Let's get it on!
The 16 pro also went from two antennas down to just one. I wonder if the 17 pro continues to have just one.

Personally I think one is better as mmWave is a huge battery drain on my 15 pro max and my uneducated guess is that one less antenna will be better for battery. I don’t care about speeds above ~300 mbps, but I do care about latency and edge-performance like with only one or two bars.
What would be more enlightening is finding out which Qualcomm modem Apple stuck into the base 17 and 17 Pros. Hopefully not reusing the custom x71 from the 16s. ?
Wish I could order one without it. Don't see the need for it where I'm at, and even so, I don't see the need for multi-gigabit internet on my phone yet. Even on my Mac where I have gigabit, most websites and services don't offer download speeds over 500-600Mbps, and I only benefit when I'm connecting to servers on AWS, etc uploading and downloading tens to occasionally hundreds of gigabytes. That's the only time my connection maxes out.



My guess is they're trying to keep everything up in that plateau now. Short cable runs to save money and make repairs easier. Kinda wonder if they might stick the USB-C up there at some point, lol. This seems to be geared towards the new foldable iPhone that is coming. The cameras and processors are all in the plateau, and everything else is just screens and batteries on each side of the fold.
mmWave is all over San Francisco on Verizon and genuinely useful in dense areas like this. Block parties or even just a busy Saturday night can render sub-6 unusable with the sheer number of people about but mmWave keeps me connected happily texting and posting while my friends with non compatible phones are dead in the water
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
