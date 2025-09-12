Three Days Until iOS 26 Launch: What Are You Most Looking Forward To?

by

iOS 26 is coming in just three days, and it brings a new Liquid Glass design with translucent UI elements, rounded menu bars, simplified navigation, pop out menus, and more.

iOS 26 on iPhone Feature
Liquid Glass has been contentious during the beta testing period. Some people don't feel like there's enough translucency, and others think Apple has gone too far, impacting readability. Where do you fall on the spectrum? Let us know in the comments below.

The new design is the big ‌iOS 26‌ talking point, but the update also has a bunch of new features, both big and small. Are you looking forward to screening your phone calls? Setting a custom snooze duration? Making Genmoji? Using Live Translation?

For a recap on all of the features that are coming next week, make sure to check out our iOS 26 roundup. We also have overviews of iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe, both of which have some exciting new additions.

