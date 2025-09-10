iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Benchmarks Reveal Speed of A19 Pro Chip

The first benchmark results for the A19 Pro chip in the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database today.

iPhone 17 Pro and Air A19 Pro Feature
Based on these early results — which are unconfirmed — the A19 Pro chip across the Pro models and the iPhone Air appears to deliver up to 13% to 15% faster multi-core CPU performance compared to the A18 Pro chip in the iPhone 16 Pro models.

On the graphics side, the A19 Pro offers more significant improvements. Based on early Metal scores in the Geekbench 6 database — also unconfirmed — the full 6-core GPU variant of the chip in the iPhone 17 Pro models is up to 40% faster than the A18 Pro's 6-core GPU. In the iPhone Air, the A19 Pro chip has a reduced 5-core GPU, and one early Metal score shows it as being around 15% faster than the A18 Pro's 6-core GPU.

In its iPhone 17 Pro press release, Apple said the A19 Pro delivers up to 40% better "sustained" performance compared to the A18 Pro:

When paired with the Apple-designed vapor chamber, A19 Pro enables iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to deliver up to 40 percent better sustained performance than the previous generation — ideal for gaming, video editing, and running large local language models. The 6-core CPU is the fastest CPU in any smartphone, and the 6-core GPU architecture includes Neural Accelerators built into each GPU core, a larger cache, and more memory than A18 Pro.

It is not entirely clear if that claim refers to CPU or GPU performance.

On its iPhone 17 Pro product page, Apple provides more realistic comparisons. There, it says the A19 Pro offers up to 20% faster CPU performance compared to the two-year-old A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro models. That means the A19 Pro would offer sub-20% performance gains over the A18 Pro, so the Geekbench results showing a 13% to 15% year-over-year boost in CPU performance will likely prove to be accurate.

As always, benchmark results and real-world performance are not completely analogous.

