Not Interested in AirPods Pro 3? Get the Previous Gen for $50 Off
Apple announced the new AirPods Pro 3 this week, but if you're looking to save some money and don't mind purchasing a previous generation model, Amazon has a $50 discount on the AirPods Pro 2 right now.
You can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a second-best price on the 2023 earbuds, and right now only Amazon is providing this steep of a discount on the model.
The AirPods Pro 2 feature Active Noise Cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C charging, Apple's H2 chip, and more. If you're looking to pre-order the new AirPods Pro 3, you can do that today on Amazon at the price of $249.00 ahead of the September 19 launch date.
It's also worth noting that if you pre-order the AirPods Pro 3 at Best Buy, members can get a $20 credit on their account. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
