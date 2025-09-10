Not Interested in AirPods Pro 3? Get the Previous Gen for $50 Off

Apple announced the new AirPods Pro 3 this week, but if you're looking to save some money and don't mind purchasing a previous generation model, Amazon has a $50 discount on the AirPods Pro 2 right now.

You can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a second-best price on the 2023 earbuds, and right now only Amazon is providing this steep of a discount on the model.

The AirPods Pro 2 feature Active Noise Cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C charging, Apple's H2 chip, and more. If you're looking to pre-order the new AirPods Pro 3, you can do that today on Amazon at the price of $249.00 ahead of the September 19 launch date.

It's also worth noting that if you pre-order the AirPods Pro 3 at Best Buy, members can get a $20 credit on their account.