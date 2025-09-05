iPhone 17 Pro Camera Upgrades, Based on Latest Rumors

Apple is days away from unveiling the new iPhone 17 lineup at its "Awe dropping" event on September 9. As is often the case, some last-minute details have come our way that appear to bolster previous rumors about Apple's new devices, especially when it comes to new camera capabilities for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Antenna Line
Here are the rumored features that could help photographers and content creators up their game:

  • Upgraded front-facing camera: The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature a 24-megapixel front-facing camera with a six-element lens. The iPhone 14 and 15 feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with five plastic lens elements, and last year's iPhone 16 lineup features the same hardware. The upgraded resolution to 24 megapixels on the iPhone 17 will allow photos to maintain their quality even when cropped or zoomed in, while the larger number of pixels will capture finer details. The upgrade to a six-element lens should also slightly enhance image quality.
  • Upgraded telephoto lens: An upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto lens on Apple's premium devices is expected to be optimized for use with Apple's Vision Pro headset, although we don't have any details on how it will interface with the Vision Pro. The upgraded Telephoto would make the iPhone 17 Pro models the first iPhones to have a rear camera system composed entirely of 48-megapixel lenses, making it capable of capturing even more photographic detail.
  • 8x optical zoom: The upgraded Telephoto lens on Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models may have up to 8× optical zoom, compared to up to 5× optical zoom on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The lens would need to move, allowing for continuous optical zoom at various focal lengths. This could explain why the iPhone 17 Pro models have larger rear camera bumps compared to previous models – the parts that allow the lens to move could be housed inside the middle of the camera bump, in the area between the lenses and the LED flash, rear microphone, and LiDAR Scanner.
  • Dual video recording: The iPhone 17 Pro models might offer dual video recording, a feature that would allow users to record video with the front and rear cameras simultaneously. Some apps already support this functionality, which is useful for content creators, but the built-in camera does not.
  • New variable aperture system: Apple may equip the iPhone 17 Pro models with mechanical aperture. Such a system would allow users to adjust the size of the camera lens opening through which light enters, which would improve depth of field control. All existing iPhone camera lenses have fixed apertures, but some Android smartphones have offered variable aperture over the years, such as Samsung's Galaxy S9 series.
  • Major video recording enhancements: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple plans to emphasize the iPhone 17 Pro's improved video recording capabilities when it unveils the device, but he has not revealed any specific new features that may be coming. Whatever Apple has in mind, it reportedly wants to "get the vlogging community and other video creators to move away from standalone cameras and use the iPhone for even more of their work." One possibility is 8K video capture, which would allow videographers to record using the Ultra Wide camera and then crop in 50% and still achieve 4K resolution.

Apple will reveal all on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. We'll have all the details right here on MacRumors, so be sure to stay tuned.

