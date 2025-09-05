Alogic Debuts $2,000 32-Inch 6K Display With Touch Support

Alogic today announced a 6K display that supports touch-based input, with the company saying that it's the world's first 6K touchscreen that's compatible with the Mac.



The Clarity 6K Touch with Fold Stand has a 32-inch 6K display with a touchscreen. The display has a 6016 x 3384 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits maximum brightness, and 99 percent Adobe RGB/DCI-P3 color accuracy. The display provides 90W of power for charging up a connected MacBook.

With touch integration enabled through a Mac driver and accompanying app, the Clarity 6K Touch can function like a 32-inch iPad. It supports 10-point multitouch and has full MPP 2.0 stylus compatibility, so it supports drawing and sketching along with a number of gestures. Alogic says that it has the same intuitive multitouch functionality as its other Clarity Touch monitors, just with a higher resolution. If you're curious about how the touch functionality works on a Mac, we have a review of the Clarity 5K Touch Display.

The included Clarity Fold Stand allows the display to shift between upright mode and flat drafting table mode, so it functions with any workflow.

Alogic plans to launch the Clarity 6K Touch in mid-October, and it will be priced at $2,000 in the United States.

Along with the Clarity 6K Touch, Alogic is also announcing several other displays, including a $1,800 4K 32-inch Aspekt UHD 4K Touch with multiple stand options, a $1,300 non-touch Aspekt UHD 4K, and a $1,500 Edge 5K display with optional Edge Dual Vertical Monitor Mount.

More information on Alogic's new devices can be found on the Alogic website.