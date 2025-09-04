Satechi Launches OntheGo Travel Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse

Satechi today announced the launch of a new travel-friendly mouse and keyboard setup designed for smartphones and tablets. The OntheGo Bluetooth Keyboard with Stand and OntheGo Bluetooth Mouse have been developed to be used when flying, at a coffee shop, in coworking spaces, when commuting, and more.



The OntheGo Bluetooth Keyboard has a protective cover that doubles as an adjustable stand for tablets up to 13 inches in size, so it will work with everything from the iPhone to Apple's largest iPad Pro. It can be used in either landscape or portrait mode, and it connects with up to three devices at once. There's an easy toggle option for swapping between products like a MacBook, iPad, and ‌iPhone‌ so you can use one keyboard cross-device.

There are quiet scissor-switch keys for a low-profile typing experience that Satechi says is ideal for shared or quiet spaces, and the keyboard folds up flat when not in use so it can be tucked away in a bag. There is an included 360 mAh rechargeable battery and a USB-C port for recharging.

The keyboard doesn't have an included trackpad like some third-party keyboards, but Satechi is also debuting an affordable OntheGo Bluetooth mouse. It has a sturdy base and a soft-touch top with a simple, no frills design. There is a DPI adjustment button for customizing the sensitivity level, and it supports pairing and swapping between up to three devices. An included battery lasts for up to 67 hours on a single charge.

Satechi's OntheGo Bluetooth Keyboard with Stand is priced at $80, while the OntheGo Bluetooth Mouse is priced at $30. Both products can be purchased from the Satechi website starting today, and they come in either sand or black.