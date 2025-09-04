Anker's New Prime Chargers Feature Smart Displays Showing Real-Time Charging Stats

Anker Innovations today introduced several upcoming products under its Anker, Eufy, and Soundcore brands. The new Anker Prime lineup features a series of charging options equipped with the AnkerSense View, a smart display that provides details like real-time charging speed and temperature.



The Prime line includes Anker's first charger with a 300W maximum output that can power three devices simultaneously, including two laptops and a smartphone. The 26,250mAh Prime 300W Power Bank can recharge at up to 250W with two separate 140W USB-C cables and power adapters, or with a 150W charging base.



According to Anker, its new Prime Charger is the "world's most compact 160W multi-port charger." It can charge a laptop, tablet, and phone at the same time, splitting the 160W across three USB-C ports.



Anker has a new 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station that supports Qi2.2 25W charging with active cooling and a built-in display, plus a Prime Docking Station that supports three displays with stable 8K output. Anker's charging options will be available starting later in September.



Under the Eufy Brand, Anker announced the Robot Vacuum Omni S2 and the Marswalker, a stair-climbing carrier that allows robot vacuums like the Omni S2 to climb stairs. The Omni S2 has an AeroTurbo deep cleaning system to remove dirt, pet hair, and debris from carpets and rugs, and there is a HydroJet 2.0 system with constant downward pressure and a self-cleaning pad for mopping hard floors. The new robot technology will launch in late 2025 in Europe, and will expand to the rest of the world in January 2026.



Eufy AI Core is a new AI agent created for the home. It can detect and anticipate more than 100 scenarios like package deliveries or a stranger approaching to improve the Eufy Security ecosystem. There is a new EufyCam S4 that combines a 4K fixed lens with dual 2K pan-tilt-zoom lenses for panoramic coverage and facial detail from up to 15 meters away. The $299 EufyCam S4 is available for pre-order today, while AI Core is rolling out later this year.



Under its Soundcore brand, Anker unveiled the Nebula X1 Pro, a mobile theater station with a triple-laser optical engine for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos spatial sound. Anker's Nebula products used to be under a separate brand, but are being added to Soundcore. The X1 Pro is set to launch on Kickstarter on September 23. Later this year, Anker plans to release the AI Voice Recorder, a device that clips to clothing and can turn conversations into transcripts.