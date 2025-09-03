Netflix Moments Feature Gets Major Update for Scene Sharing on iOS
Netflix today announced an update to its Moments feature that lets users save and share favorite scenes as standalone clips, available now in the streaming service's iOS app.
The enhanced feature replaces the bookmark-style system and instead allows you to set both the start and end point when saving scenes, giving more precise control over which portions of a scene you want to preserve. Previously, users could only mark a beginning timestamp, which was basically like creating a viewing reminder rather than a shareable segment.
You can access the updated feature by tapping the "Clip" button while watching on mobile devices. The interface now displays drag handle controls over the filmstrip for customizing the clip length, while tapping Save takes you to the usual options for sharing a moment.
Netflix has launched the update alongside "Wednesday" season 2, part 2, so fans have a new way to capture and replay their favorite moments from the new series.
Netflix says the original Moments feature has been used across thousands of Netflix titles since it debuted last year. The company revealed that the most saved scene globally features the Saja Boys performing "Soda Pop" in KPop Demon Hunters
. Two other musical performances from the same movie, "Your Idol" and "How It's Done," claimed the second and third spots respectively.
