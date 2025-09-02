Dolby Vision 2 Debuts With Solution for HDR Content That's 'Too Dark'

by

Dolby today unveiled Dolby Vision 2, a next-generation version of the popular Dolby Vision HDR format.

dolby vision 2
Dolby Vision 2 features a more powerful image engine that Dolby says "unlocks even more out of your TV," plus it supports new Content Intelligence tools to optimize TV sets for a "captivating picture" based on the content that's being watched. Specifically, Dolby says that Content Intelligence will gain the following benefits:

  • Precision Black reduces consumer frustration that the image is "too dark" by making it crystal clear and improving clarity in any viewing environment without compromising artistic intent.
  • Light Sense fine-tunes picture quality through advanced ambient light detection and new reference lighting data from the content source to optimize your TV for the ideal viewing experience.
  • Sports and Gaming Optimization introduce new enhancements such as white point adjustments and motion control designed specifically to address the unique needs of live sports and gaming.
  • New tone-mapping that takes advantage of modern TV improvements like brightness and color improvements.

TVs will be able to provide higher brightness, sharper contrast, and more deeply saturated colors "while preserving the artist's creative vision," according to Dolby.

In addition to these HDR features, Dolby Vision 2 includes Authentic Motion, described as a creative driven motion control tool that can make "scenes feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder."

There's a core Dolby Vision 2 product that will provide improved picture quality to mainstream TVs, and a Dolby Vision 2 Max designed for the highest performing TVs. The Max product will utilize the full capabilities of higher-end displays.

Dolby Vision 2 will come first to TV sets from Hisense, but other manufacturers are likely to add support in the future. The current Apple TV models support Dolby Vision, so it makes sense that a future version of the ‌Apple TV‌ would include Dolby Vision 2.

Tag: Dolby Vision

