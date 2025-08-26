Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event Placeholder Now on YouTube

by

After this morning's announcement of Apple's upcoming iPhone-centric event on September 9, Apple has added an event placeholder to its YouTube channel.


Apple will stream the "Awe Dropping" event on YouTube, on its Apple Events website, and in the Apple TV app, so there are multiple ways to watch it.

YouTube users can click on the video placeholder and select the "Notify me" option to get a notification when the livestream is up. There's also an included countdown.

If YouTube has your location information, the notification and countdown will be displayed in local time, which makes it a good way to double check when you will need to tune in to watch the event. Apple's events are almost always at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, evening in Europe, and early morning in countries in Asia and Australia.

The dedicated Apple Events website also has an option to add the event to your calendar for a cross-platform reminder.

For those who are unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage on MacRumors.com and the MacRumorsLive Twitter account so you can follow along with the announcements.

vegetassj4
vegetassj4
57 minutes ago at 09:34 am
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Apple Officially Drops the "Awe" from the iPhone 17 — Because Who Needs Wonder When You Have a Subscription?

Cupertino, CA — Apple today proudly announced the iPhone 17, the most advanced iPhone yet, mainly because it's newer. With a groundbreaking move in corporate honesty, Apple is officially dropping the "awe" factor from its latest device. That's right — gone are the days of gasps, tears, and standing ovations at product launches. Now, you'll just politely nod and mutter, "Yeah, I guess."

The iPhone 17 introduces Nothing You Asked For™, a revolutionary design philosophy in which features are quietly removed, rebranded, and re-sold later for $9.99 a month.

"Consumers told us they wanted more excitement," said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. "So we decided to redefine excitement as slightly improved battery life and a new shade of gray that looks exactly like the old shade of gray, but with more marketing."
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iphonehype
iphonehype
57 minutes ago at 09:34 am
For the first time ever I'm not excited, I've had every iPhone since 1 till 15 Pro

iOS 26 is on my 15 Pro
Really don't want to switch to android hopefully next year we see some kinda new form factor

Hopefully there might be a reason to switch, camera doesn't bother me, something else
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
40 minutes ago at 09:51 am

Why does other the invite say 'in person'?
It always does.

They have a live audience come in person to watch the prerecorded AD.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr_Ed
Mr_Ed
30 minutes ago at 10:01 am
Am I the only one who finds the expression "Awe Dropping" awkward, at best, if not downright silly? I can only assume some marketer thought it would be cool to "drop" something awesome, which still sounds like just droppings to me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iSpunk
iSpunk
48 minutes ago at 09:43 am
Shock and Awe or Shock and Awwwwwwwww?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klowy79
klowy79
28 minutes ago at 10:03 am
"Awe dropping" Translation: we've run out of ideas, so here's some stuff with a better camera and faster processor.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
