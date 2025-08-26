Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event Placeholder Now on YouTube
After this morning's announcement of Apple's upcoming iPhone-centric event on September 9, Apple has added an event placeholder to its YouTube channel.
Apple will stream the "Awe Dropping" event on YouTube, on its Apple Events website
, and in the Apple TV
app, so there are multiple ways to watch it.
YouTube users can click on the video placeholder and select the "Notify me" option to get a notification when the livestream is up. There's also an included countdown.
If YouTube has your location information, the notification and countdown will be displayed in local time, which makes it a good way to double check when you will need to tune in to watch the event. Apple's events are almost always at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, evening in Europe, and early morning in countries in Asia and Australia.
The dedicated Apple Events website also has an option to add the event to your calendar for a cross-platform reminder.
For those who are unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage on MacRumors.com and the MacRumorsLive Twitter account so you can follow along with the announcements.
