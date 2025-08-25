Apple Seeds Eighth Beta of macOS Tahoe to Developers

by

Apple today provided developers with the eighth beta of macOS Tahoe 26 for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after the seventh beta.

macos tahoe
Registered developers can download the new beta software through the System Settings app.

macOS Tahoe features Apple's Liquid Glass redesign, which extends across all of the new updates this year. Apple also brought the Phone and Journal apps to the Mac for the first time, and introduced a new cross-platform Games app.

With the update, Apple overhauled how Spotlight works, enabling new functionality that allows it to be used to complete all kinds of actions like sending emails without having to open up an app. There are also changes to a number of apps, including Messages, Safari, and Notes.

All of the new features that are included in macOS Tahoe are outlined in our dedicated roundup. macOS Tahoe is set to launch this fall.

Related Roundup: macOS Tahoe 26
Related Forum: macOS Tahoe

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro 3 Heart Rate Tracking Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Expected to Launch This Year With Key New Feature

Sunday August 24, 2025 7:16 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects Apple to release new AirPods Pro this year, and he said the earbuds will have a key new feature: heart rate monitoring. From his Power On newsletter today, with emphasis added:As for Apple's other devices, there's a lot in the fall pipeline — though many of the new products are only incremental upgrades. There will be Apple Watch updates, faster Vision...
Read Full Article70 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Sunday August 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color." Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are...
Read Full Article44 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Just Weeks Away: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

Wednesday August 20, 2025 6:44 am PDT by
We're only weeks away from Apple's annual iPhone event – rumored to take place on September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for enhancements,...
Read Full Article75 comments
iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo

Apple Has Reportedly Considered Releasing iPhone 17 Air Bumper Case

Sunday August 24, 2025 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple has "considered" releasing a bumper case for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Similar to the bumper case that Apple introduced for the iPhone 4 in 2010, Gurman said the iPhone 17 Air version of the case would cover the edges of the device, but not the back of it. Those bumper cases were made of rubber. Given that the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have ...
Read Full Article87 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 or Wait for Next Year?

Friday August 22, 2025 9:15 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through what to expect from the Apple Watch SE 3, Series 11, and Ultra 3, and whether it's worth holding off on an upgrade until next year. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos The third-generation Apple Watch SE is rumored to feature a larger display (perhaps like the Apple Watch Series 7), the S11 chip, and...
Read Full Article36 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

When Is iPhone 17 Coming Out?

Wednesday August 20, 2025 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

tywebb13 Avatar
tywebb13
55 minutes ago at 10:20 am

Build number: 25M7546c
isn’t it 25A5349a ?

that’s what it says at https://developer.apple.com/news/releases/ at the moment

there is more

iOS 26 beta 8 is build 23A5330a
iPadOS 26 beta 8 is build 23A5330a
watchOS 26 beta 8 is build 23R5350a
visionOS 26 beta 8 is build 23M5332a
tvOS 26 beta 8 is build 23J5348a

and not on website is

audioOS 26 beta 8 is build 23J5348a
macOS 15.7 RC 4 is build 24G217
macOS 14.8 RC 4 is build 23J18
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
51 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Liquid Glass looking just as inconsistent . both screenshots come from the same beta btw. it's weird





Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
q64ceo Avatar
q64ceo
41 minutes ago at 10:35 am
Liquid glass doesn't bother me as much as the overly roundness of everything does. So much wasted space.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rachid Vàzquez Avatar
Rachid Vàzquez
34 minutes ago at 10:42 am

isn’t it 25A5349a ?

that’s what it says at https://developer.apple.com/news/releases/ at the moment

there is more

iOS 26 beta 8 is build 23A5330a
iPadOS 26 beta 8 is build 23A5330a
watchOS 26 beta 8 is build 23R5350a
visionOS 26 beta 8 is build 23M5332a
tvOS 26 beta 8 is build 23J5348a

and not on website is

audioOS 26 beta 8 is build 23J5348a
macOS 15.7 RC 4 is build 24G217
macOS 14.8 RC 4 is build 23J18
Longer‑term, analyst Ming‑Chi Kuo believes it would be build 25M7546c, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman insists it’s actually 25M7546“a”“like in the word Apple” — and claims anyone saying otherwise is “misreading Apple’s internal roadmap.” Who knows? ??‍♂️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matt_and_187_like_this Avatar
matt_and_187_like_this
1 hour ago at 10:09 am
Give us more liquid glass on Mac.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
7 minutes ago at 11:08 am
Last beta before RC @everyone…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments