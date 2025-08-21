Apple Responds to Accusations of Executive Creating 'Toxic Workplace'

by

The New York Times' Tripp Mickle today reported that "nine current and former employees" who worked with or for Apple's Vice President of Fitness Technologies Jay Blahnik have accused him of creating a "toxic work environment."

apple fitness jay blahnik
The affected employees said Blahnik "could be verbally abusive, manipulative and inappropriate," according to the report.

"His behavior contributed to decisions by more than 10 workers to seek extended mental health or medical leaves of absence since 2022," the report said. One former employee on the team said she "never worked anywhere more toxic."

Apple spokesperson Lance Lin told The New York Times that the report contains "many inaccurate claims and mischaracterizations."

"We strongly disagree with the premise of this story, and there are many inaccurate claims and mischaracterizations," said Lin, without providing any specific examples. "We will continue to share the facts through the legal process."

Apple settled a complaint alleging sexual harassment by Blahnik, and it is defending him in another lawsuit over allegations of bullying, according to the report.

Blahnik continues to work at Apple after an internal investigation found "no evidence of wrongdoing," according to the report. The story cites a legal filing in which Apple denied any "harassment, discrimination, retaliation or any other harm." He joined Apple in 2013, after years of being a consultant at Nike. He played a key role in the creation of the Apple Watch's Activity rings and the Apple Fitness+ subscription service.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

IJustWannaTalk Avatar
IJustWannaTalk
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
"Amazing" that at least TEN people have been affected, yet there's somehow no wrongdoing by the guy accused. So, so weird.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
racerhomie Avatar
racerhomie
5 minutes ago at 09:25 am

Another day ... another story that highlights so many problems at Apple now.

Tim needs to go ... and apparently a few others as well.
All companies have issues. You need to stop thinking too much
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
13 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Was Apple going to say yes he’s a problem? Do people forget how Jobs treated employees? That doesn’t make it right though.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thiscatisfat Avatar
thiscatisfat
7 minutes ago at 09:23 am
Remember guys, HR is never there to help you. As you can see, they are there to protect the business.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
8 minutes ago at 09:22 am
They are denying it? Ten people have corroborated, Apple settled a sexual harassment suit with this creep, and the employees are the ones lying?

Really? ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
caliguy Avatar
caliguy
6 minutes ago at 09:25 am
I get a similar vibe from Apple Fitness as I do the recent years’ Apple Keynotes. They feel inauthentic and just weird.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments