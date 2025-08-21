Apple Responds to Accusations of Executive Creating 'Toxic Workplace'

The New York Times' Tripp Mickle today reported that "nine current and former employees" who worked with or for Apple's Vice President of Fitness Technologies Jay Blahnik have accused him of creating a "toxic work environment."



The affected employees said Blahnik "could be verbally abusive, manipulative and inappropriate," according to the report.

"His behavior contributed to decisions by more than 10 workers to seek extended mental health or medical leaves of absence since 2022," the report said. One former employee on the team said she "never worked anywhere more toxic."

Apple spokesperson Lance Lin told The New York Times that the report contains "many inaccurate claims and mischaracterizations."

"We strongly disagree with the premise of this story, and there are many inaccurate claims and mischaracterizations," said Lin, without providing any specific examples. "We will continue to share the facts through the legal process."

Apple settled a complaint alleging sexual harassment by Blahnik, and it is defending him in another lawsuit over allegations of bullying, according to the report.

Blahnik continues to work at Apple after an internal investigation found "no evidence of wrongdoing," according to the report. The story cites a legal filing in which Apple denied any "harassment, discrimination, retaliation or any other harm." He joined Apple in 2013, after years of being a consultant at Nike. He played a key role in the creation of the Apple Watch's Activity rings and the Apple Fitness+ subscription service.