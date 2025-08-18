Video Review: iPhone 16 Pro Max, One Year Later

by

We're approaching the iPhone 17 launch, and with less than a month to go, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera decided to take a look back at his year with the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max has held up well over the last 11 months, with no major problems with the durability or battery life. Battery health has held up well, and Dan's battery is still at 96 percent capacity.

Even with software optimizations over the last several months, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max still runs hot at times. You're most likely to feel it heating up when the display is at max brightness in the sun, or when you're doing something that's demanding like playing a GPU-heavy game. Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro will have a new vapor chamber cooling system, so we might see some improvement with next year's model.

There are minor scratches on the titanium frame of the device, but it otherwise looks good for a year of use. Dan doesn't use a case and shattered the back glass with a drop, but he had a no questions asked repair with AppleCare+. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max will have an aluminum frame with less glass on the back, so it could be more durable. The front glass of the iPhone has deep scratches, but there's also a rumor that the ‌iPhone 17‌ models will get a better scratch resistant coating that could improve things.

Camera Control isn't particularly useful except for opening up the Camera app, and it's downright annoying when a setting accidentally gets changed from a mistaken swipe. Performance with the A18 Pro chip has been impressive, and the next ‌iPhone‌ will be even faster.

If you have an ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max, there's probably no reason to upgrade to an ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max based on the rumors we've heard so far, but coming from an older ‌iPhone‌, it'll be worth it. How has your iPhone 16 held up over the last year? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 16 Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Saturday August 16, 2025 6:45 am PDT by
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple smart home hub concept This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system. In a report this week, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform will blend...
Read Full Article117 comments
Golden Apple Logo

Every Apple Secret That Leaked Wednesday

Thursday August 14, 2025 4:13 am PDT by
Apple made a major slip Wednesday when it accidentally included hardware identifiers in software code linking to numerous unannounced products. The leaked information provided MacRumors with concrete evidence of Apple's hardware development across multiple product categories. Here's everything that was confirmed through the code discoveries: New HomePod mini with updated chip – New...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro Max's Internal Design With Metal Battery Allegedly Leaks

Friday August 15, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Alleged images of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's internal design have surfaced, offering a potential look inside the device before it is announced by Apple next month. The images were shared by the account "yeux1122" this week, in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver. The account aggregates Apple rumors and leaks, so it is likely not the original source of the images, and it is unclear if they...
Read Full Article71 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Chassis Offers First Look at All-Aluminum Body

Thursday August 14, 2025 3:40 am PDT by
An alleged iPhone 17 Pro production leak may provide a first look at the device's milled all-aluminum chassis, which this year includes the camera bump – in contrast to last year's iPhone 16 Pro model that features a glass camera module attached to an all-glass back panel. Originally shared by leaker Majin Bu, the image below could be of a moulding, but it still lines up with rumors that...
Read Full Article96 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Reportedly Set to Receive 'Significant Redesign' Next Year

Friday August 15, 2025 1:31 pm PDT by
At least one new Apple Watch model launching next year will feature a "significant redesign," according to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes. In a paywalled report this week, citing supply chain insiders, DigiTimes claimed that a high-end 2026 Apple Watch model will feature "exterior design" changes, including but not limited to "eight sensors arranged in a ring pattern visible...
Read Full Article93 comments
apple beta 26 lineup

Mark Gurman Responds to Last Week's Apple Device Leaks

Sunday August 17, 2025 7:03 am PDT by
Last week, Apple released and then pulled a software tool that accidentally contained identifiers for many unreleased devices and chips, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. His findings included new models of the Studio Display, Apple TV, Apple Watches, Apple Vision Pro, iPad mini, HomePod mini, and more. Here is what was uncovered in the file, according to MacRumors contributor ...
Read Full Article109 comments
Apple TV 2025 Thumb 2

New Apple TV Coming Later This Year With A17 Pro Chip

Wednesday August 13, 2025 5:29 pm PDT by
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on an updated version of the Apple TV that's slated for launch later this year. Information about the upcoming device that was found in Apple code indicates that it will be equipped with the A17 Pro chip. There have been multiple rumors about a new Apple TV coming in 2025 with a new A-series processor, but it hasn't been clear which chip Apple would use...
Read Full Article131 comments

Top Rated Comments

Luuthian Avatar
Luuthian
35 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
Camera Control was a massive, massive dud. The swipe menu sucks and I want it gone. When you use the button the tiniest movement of your finger will adjust the zoom or something. I bought this phone specifically for the camera upgrades but camera control is so bad I don't even want the button any more. I think I've used it twice since day one? Has to be the worst hardware specific gimmick they've added to the iPhone in ages
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ratspg Avatar
ratspg
38 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
Is it just me or does the front glass of iPhones seem to scratch easier with every single generation?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cardfan Avatar
cardfan
21 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Good choice to skip.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdawgnoonan Avatar
jdawgnoonan
19 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
I agree with the others who say the camera button is pointless. Honestly, I preferred having my phone case be able to protect the part of my phone that now has to be uncovered due to the button. Honestly, if the non-pro phones were to get the better screens, the camera button is a reason I might choose to go from a Pro to the regular iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Heelpir8 Avatar
Heelpir8
12 minutes ago at 01:19 pm

Own an iPhone 13 Pro… should i’ve to upgrade, honestly?
Not unless you need a USB-C charging port. Only meaningful difference for me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mozumder Avatar
mozumder
37 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
My battery is 100% still even after a year. wild. Also, the camera is the first I can say that can approach a real digital cameras. It's not fully there yet, but the oversaturated cartoon colors are still reduced compared to previous generations. I'd say it's about 50% there. Most of the landscape oversaturation is fixed, but not for people. If you take a photo in real life of a person and then look at the photo on the screen, you'll immediately notice the oversaturated problem.. the iPhone gives everyone a deep tan.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments