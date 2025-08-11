iOS 26 Gets More New Ringtones

With the sixth beta of iOS 26, Apple has added several new ringtones that are alternatives to the classic "Reflection" ringtone. Reflection is the ringtone that Apple has long used as the default on the iPhone.



In addition to the standard Reflection ringtone, there are now six variants: Buoyant, Dreamer, Tech, Pop, Reflected, and Surge.

Reflected is identical to the "Alt 1" ringtone option that was added back in the second beta of ‌iOS 26‌.

The classic Reflection ringtone is still the default, so if you prefer one of the new sounds, you'll need to set it manually. Apple also added a new ringtone called Little Bird, which is distinct from the new Reflection options. You can listen to all the new ringtones below.