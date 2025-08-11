Apple Changes Liquid Glass Again in iOS 26 Beta 6

Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen.



The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through.

Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right

The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the Liquid Glass design. Apple didn't change the Liquid Glass look of the control buttons, but the icons are larger. Lock Screen widgets haven't changed.

Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right

With the updated floating design and added translucency, the clock can be somewhat harder to see on certain darker backgrounds, but it is definitely more of a Liquid Glass aesthetic.

Apple has been tweaking different ‌iOS 26‌ design elements throughout the beta testing process as it aims to perfect Liquid Glass before the ‌iOS 26‌ debut in September.