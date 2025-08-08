Apple Watch Series 11 Launching Next Month With These New Features

There's just about a month to go until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 11 models at its September event. Last year we got display upgrades, and this year, there could be new health features. We've recapped all of the current Apple Watch Series 11 rumors for a quick preview of what might be coming.

watchos 26

Faster Chip

Apple is likely planning to introduce an updated S11 chip that offers a more compact, efficient design. We could see improvements in processor performance to increase overall battery life, along with additional space for a bigger battery or other internal components.

Updated Modem Chip

The Apple Watch Series 11 models could adopt new modems from MediaTek with 5G RedCap support. 5G RedCap is a 5G service that's designed for wearables that don't need standard 5G speeds.

Right now, the Apple Watch models are limited to LTE speeds, but 5G RedCap could bring connectivity improvements.

Blood Pressure Alerts

Apple is working on a blood pressure monitoring feature, though it continues to be unclear if it will be ready for launch in the 2025 models. Apple ran into development issues with accuracy and reliability that could push the feature back, but we haven't heard anything lately and it's possible Apple was able to fix the problems.

If we do get blood pressure monitoring for the Apple Watch, it's not going to provide exact systolic and diastolic measurements like a standard blood pressure cuff or monitoring device.

Instead, it will monitor for hypertension and will notify Apple Watch users if the condition is detected over time. Hypertension is a health issue where blood pressure stays high over time, and it is a risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.

An Apple Watch user who is notified about hypertension will be able to provide that information to a medical professional for additional testing, similar to how the existing features for detecting atrial fibrillation can be used as an early warning system.

watchOS 26 Features

The Apple Watch Series 11 will run watchOS 26, which Apple is beta testing now. ‌watchOS 26‌ includes an all-new Workout Buddy that is designed to motivate you during workouts.

watchos 26 gradient light
Workout Buddy relies on a paired iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence, and it uses a text-to-speech generative AI model created using voice data from real Apple Fitness+ trainers. Workout Buddy sounds like a real personal trainer that can encourage you to get through your workout and meet your fitness goals.

‌watchOS 26‌ also includes a Liquid Glass redesign that matches the Liquid Glass look of iOS 26, plus it has an updated Smart Stack, a revamped Control Center, new gestures, and more.

A full list of what's new in ‌watchOS 26‌ can be found in our watchOS 26 roundup.

Sleep Score

In ‌iOS 26‌ code, we found signs that suggest Apple is working on a sleep score feature for the Apple Watch.

ios 26 watch sleep score
Little is known about Apple's work on the option right now, but Apple could perhaps provide a sleep-related score that will predict how well you'll be able to function during the day based on the amount of sleep that you got the night before.

Many health tracking devices offer a sleep score, but it's something that Apple has not provided with the Apple Watch yet. The Apple Watch has sleep tracking and separates sleep into REM, Core, and Deep, plus Apple provides time in bed and time awake metrics.

The sleep score could take into account multiple health metrics, like the Vitals option that came in watchOS 11.

There is no sign of the sleep score feature in ‌watchOS 26‌, so it's possible that it's something that will be exclusive to the 2025 Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Anniversary

2025 actually marks the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch. There were rumors that Apple could debut a special anniversary edition of the Apple Watch with a major design overhaul that included a new magnetic band attachment system and a thinner casing.

With the Series 10, Apple introduced a slimmed down Apple Watch, but there was no sign of the rumored band attachment system.

We're still not expecting anything new with bands in the Series 11, but Apple could acknowledge the anniversary in some way.

Blood Oxygen Monitoring

Blood oxygen monitoring remains unavailable on Apple Watch models sold in the United States, and there are no signs that the feature will return with the Apple Watch Series 11.

