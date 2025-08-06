Disney is Nixing the Standalone Hulu App

Disney is eliminating the standalone Hulu app, reports Variety. Rather than separate Hulu and Disney+ apps, Disney plans to offer a unified streaming app that includes both services.



The new app will debut in 2026, and while it will include both Disney+ and Hulu, customers will still able to buy standalone subscriptions to each service.

"The company is taking major steps forward in streaming with the upcoming launch of ESPN's direct-to-consumer service, our just-announced plans with the NFL, and our forthcoming integration of

Hulu into Disney+, creating a truly differentiated streaming proposition that harnesses the highest-caliber brands and franchises, general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry-leading sports content," Disney CEO Bob Iger said of the plan during the company's third quarter earnings call.

Iger claims the combined app will provide an "improved consumer experience" and new opportunities for advertising revenue.

Disney+ and Hulu have a combined 183 million paid subscriptions, up 2.6 million since last quarter.