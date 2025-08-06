Disney is Nixing the Standalone Hulu App

by

Disney is eliminating the standalone Hulu app, reports Variety. Rather than separate Hulu and Disney+ apps, Disney plans to offer a unified streaming app that includes both services.

hulu logo 2019
The new app will debut in 2026, and while it will include both Disney+ and Hulu, customers will still able to buy standalone subscriptions to each service.

"The company is taking major steps forward in streaming with the upcoming launch of ESPN's direct-to-consumer service, our just-announced plans with the NFL, and our forthcoming integration of
Hulu into Disney+, creating a truly differentiated streaming proposition that harnesses the highest-caliber brands and franchises, general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry-leading sports content," Disney CEO Bob Iger said of the plan during the company's third quarter earnings call.

Iger claims the combined app will provide an "improved consumer experience" and new opportunities for advertising revenue.

Disney+ and Hulu have a combined 183 million paid subscriptions, up 2.6 million since last quarter.

Tags: Disney, Disney Plus, Hulu

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Battery Life Feature

iOS 26's New Battery Life Mode is Limited to These iPhone Models

Friday August 1, 2025 8:26 am PDT by
iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode. Apple says that Adaptive Power Mode can make "small performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer." The full description of Adaptive Power Mode, from the iOS 26...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Next Month With These 12 New Features

Tuesday August 5, 2025 6:25 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to August, and that means the iPhone 17 series is just one month away. Apple has yet to officially announce an event, but it has been rumored that the devices will be announced on Tuesday, September 9. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below is the August 2025 edition of our iPhone 17 Pro rumor recap, for an up-to-date overview of what to...
Read Full Article51 comments
ultra 2 prime day

iOS 26 Beta Reveals Apple Watch Ultra 3 Display Size

Tuesday August 5, 2025 11:21 am PDT by
The latest iOS 26 beta includes imagery that confirms Apple's work on a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which is set to come out this fall. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found an Apple Watch image with a resolution that does not correspond to any current Apple Watch models. The image suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 could have a slightly larger display size, with a...
Read Full Article122 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Could Be Just Weeks Away – Here's What We Know

Tuesday August 5, 2025 2:03 am PDT by
Despite being over two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3 could arrive as soon as September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, giving prospective AirPods...
Read Full Article31 comments
Apple TV 2025 Thumb 3

New Apple TV Still Launching This Year

Tuesday August 5, 2025 4:14 am PDT by
Apple is still on track to release a new Apple TV model later this year, according to a reliable source speaking to MacRumors. According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Apple is highly likely to replace the current Apple TV 4K with a new model later this year. The current model will be discontinued. Today's Apple TV 4K came out in 2022, featuring the A15 Bionic chip,...
Read Full Article101 comments
maxresdefault

Google Makes Fun of Apple Intelligence Siri Delay in Ad Promoting Pixel 10

Monday August 4, 2025 10:04 am PDT by
Google today used Apple's Siri failure to lure customers to the upcoming Pixel 10 series, sharing an ad that calls out the delayed Apple Intelligence Siri functionality. With the spot, Google is shaming Apple for the misstep, suggesting Apple users should purchase a Pixel 10 smartphone instead.If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon... But it's been coming soon for...
Read Full Article243 comments