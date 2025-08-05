Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of macOS Tahoe to Developers

by

Apple today provided developers with the fifth beta of macOS Tahoe 26 for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after the fourth beta.

macos tahoe
Registered developers can download the new beta software through the System Settings app.

macOS Tahoe features Apple's Liquid Glass redesign, which extends across all of the new updates this year. Apple also brought the Phone and Journal apps to the Mac for the first time, and introduced a new cross-platform Games app.

With the update, Apple overhauled how Spotlight works, enabling new functionality that allows it to be used to complete all kinds of actions like sending emails without having to open up an app. There are also changes to a number of apps, including Messages, Safari, and Notes.

All of the new features that are included in macOS Tahoe are outlined in our dedicated roundup.

macOS Tahoe is set to launch this fall.

Top Rated Comments

rbgaynor Avatar
rbgaynor
37 minutes ago at 10:24 am

I wonder if it's stable enough to use full-time.
It’s been very stable for me in daily use, YMMV.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antmarobel Avatar
antmarobel
48 minutes ago at 10:13 am
All together now: Nothing here, so far (Brasília) ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JLee14 Avatar
JLee14
38 minutes ago at 10:23 am

I wonder if it's stable enough to use full-time.
Last build was not stable for me personally, but check the feedback on this one to see if it works with you.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
timemaker27 Avatar
timemaker27
27 minutes ago at 10:33 am

Nothing here yet , U.K
it is always delayed in the UK, I dont know why.
I get all iOS and watchOS immediately after the release but macOS can be even on the next day!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Intelmaster Avatar
Intelmaster
26 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Here in Germany, i got all the beta except the one for macOS. Here M3Max Macbook Pro 14".
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
emmab2006 Avatar
emmab2006
38 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Nothing here yet , U.K
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments