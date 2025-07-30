Apple Promotes Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip7 by Mistake

Apple's official Support account on China's Weibo had a serious case of mistaken identity on Tuesday after it accidentally posted a slick promotional trailer for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip7.



In the embarrassing mix-up, the uploaded video clearly promoted Samsung's latest flip-style clamshell device rather than any Apple-affiliated product. Video capturing the blunder circulated across social media before the post was quickly deleted.

As for who is responsible for the error, the going theory is that it is an outsourced agency that handles marketing assets for both Apple and Samsung in the region. In other words, someone probably grabbed the wrong video file and hit publish without double-checking the content.

Apart from being humorous, the timing is notable given Samsung's strong position in the foldable market as anticipation grows for Apple's rumored first foldable iPhone.

A mix-up occurred when China's official "Apple Support" Weibo account accidentally posted a promotional video for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, which was later promptly taken down. pic.twitter.com/CvxT0EVWx7 — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 30, 2025

Apple's ‌will be a book-style foldable with a crease-free 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer display, a titanium chassis, dual rear cameras, and Touch ID instead of Face ID. Apple is expected to launch the device in September 2026 as part of the iPhone 18 lineup.