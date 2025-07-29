Photoshop Gets New AI Editing Tools
Adobe today announced several new and enhanced AI tools for Photoshop, with the additions aimed at making it easier for creators to tweak and clean up their images.
With Harmonize, Photoshop users can add a new object into an image or composition, and the app will analyze the surrounding content to automatically adjust color, lighting, shadows, and visual tone so that the object seamlessly fits in. Adobe says that the feature streamlines the creation of composite images and reduces the time needed for manual adjustments. Harmonize is available across Photoshop for desktop, the web, and mobile devices.
Generative Upscale provides resolution enhancements up to eight megapixels without impacting image clarity. The feature is able to improve image quality for print, or to boost the resolution of older files. Generative Upscale can be used on desktop and the web.
Adobe improved the Remove tool in Photoshop, and it now uses the latest Adobe Firefly Image Model. The updated Remove tool is able to more precisely erase unwanted objects from images, filling the gaps with realistic content. Edits will have fewer artifacts for a cleaner end result. The improved Remove tool is available for desktop and the web.
In Photoshop for the desktop, there's a new Projects option for managing and organizing creative work. Assets are aggregated into a shared, organized space, eliminating issues with collaboration and communication. Projects is designed to allow Photoshop users to share entire collections at once to cut down on versioning issues.
More information on the new features can be found on Adobe's website.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.
To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today.
The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by a film company that has publicly listed Apple as one of its clients. MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared ...
The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device.
Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:Satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages when Wi-Fi and cellular coverage is unavailable
5G support, up from LTE on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
Likely a wide-angle OLED display that ...
Earlier this month, MacRumors was first to report that Apple was planning to permanently close its Partridge Creek store, just outside of Detroit, Michigan, and now the company has announced a closure date for the location.
Apple Partridge Creek
Apple Partridge Creek's final day of business will be Saturday, August 16, with the store set to close for good at 8 p.m. local time that day. All of ...
We may finally have a definitive list of all color options for the iPhone 17 series, ahead of the devices launching in September.
MacRumors concept
In a Macworld report this month, Filipe Espósito said he obtained an "internal document" that allegedly reveals all of the color options for the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.
The report...
While the focus is now on iOS 26, there is still an iOS 18.6 update incoming.
As noted by Aaron Zollo, Apple on Wednesday re-labeled iOS 18.6 Beta 4 as simply iOS 18.6, meaning that it is the Release Candidate version. This change effectively confirms that the update will be released to the public next week.
Alongside the new label, Apple shared release notes for iOS 18.6, which is a...
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are less than two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...