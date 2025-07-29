Photoshop Gets New AI Editing Tools

Adobe today announced several new and enhanced AI tools for Photoshop, with the additions aimed at making it easier for creators to tweak and clean up their images.



With Harmonize, Photoshop users can add a new object into an image or composition, and the app will analyze the surrounding content to automatically adjust color, lighting, shadows, and visual tone so that the object seamlessly fits in. Adobe says that the feature streamlines the creation of composite images and reduces the time needed for manual adjustments. Harmonize is available across Photoshop for desktop, the web, and mobile devices.

Generative Upscale provides resolution enhancements up to eight megapixels without impacting image clarity. The feature is able to improve image quality for print, or to boost the resolution of older files. Generative Upscale can be used on desktop and the web.

Adobe improved the Remove tool in Photoshop, and it now uses the latest Adobe Firefly Image Model. The updated Remove tool is able to more precisely erase unwanted objects from images, filling the gaps with realistic content. Edits will have fewer artifacts for a cleaner end result. The improved Remove tool is available for desktop and the web.

In Photoshop for the desktop, there's a new Projects option for managing and organizing creative work. Assets are aggregated into a shared, organized space, eliminating issues with collaboration and communication. Projects is designed to allow Photoshop users to share entire collections at once to cut down on versioning issues.

More information on the new features can be found on Adobe's website.