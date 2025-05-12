Apple Releases watchOS 11.5 With New Pride Watch Face
Apple today released watchOS 11.5, the fifth major update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.5 comes over a month after Apple released watchOS 11.4, and it is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.
watchOS 11.5 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.
The watchOS 11.5 update adds a new Pride Harmony watch face and it fixes an issue that could prevent the iPhone from showing a notification when the Apple Watch battery is fully charged. Apple's release notes are below.
This update includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:
- A new Pride Harmony watch face
- Buy with Apple Watch is available when purchasing content within the Apple TV app on a 3rd party device
- Resolves an issue that may prevent your iPhone from showing a notification when the watch battery is fully charged
More of the features available in watchOS 11 can be found in our watchOS 11 roundup.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
