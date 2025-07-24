iOS 26 Adds These 12 New Wallpapers to CarPlay

by

The fourth developer beta of iOS 26 introduces 12 new CarPlay wallpapers.

CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark
The new CarPlay wallpapers are based on the official iOS 26 wallpaper for the iPhone, which has colorful semicircles with a Liquid Glass design.

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris shared all of the wallpapers in a social media post. There are six color options, with light and dark variants for each, for a total of 12 wallpapers. The color options include blue, brown, gray, green, purple, and red.

To see the new wallpapers in CarPlay, open the Settings app and tap on Wallpaper. Of course, you will need to have an iPhone running iOS 26 connected to your vehicle. In addition to the developer beta, a public beta of iOS 26 will likely be available this week, and the update should be released to the general public in mid-September.

All of the new wallpapers can be seen below. Some of the previous CarPlay wallpapers offered on iOS 18 have been removed.

iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 1iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 2iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 8iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 9iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 10iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 11iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 12iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 13iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 3iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 4iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 5iOS 26 CarPlay Wallpaper 6

Related Roundups: CarPlay, iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forums: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology, iOS 26

Popular Stories

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1

Foldable iPhone's Display Sizes Leaked

Tuesday July 22, 2025 6:00 pm PDT by
Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch outer display, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already mentioned those same display sizes for the foldable iPhone in March, meaning there are now multiple sources backing those sizes, so long as TrendForce is not simply copying what Kuo said. ...
Read Full Article152 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

Tuesday July 22, 2025 5:00 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are less than two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Read Full Article
Apple AppleCare One hero

Apple Announces 'AppleCare One' Subscription Plan for Multiple Devices

Wednesday July 23, 2025 5:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced AppleCare One, a new subscription plan for customers to cover multiple devices with a single plan. AppleCare One starts at $19.99 per month for up to three products, with the ability to add more for $5.99 per month for each additional device. The plan incudes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, such as unlimited repairs for accidents, priority support,...
Read Full Article237 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 4

Tuesday July 22, 2025 3:56 pm PDT by
Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 26 today, and the company has continued making changes to the way that Liquid Glass looks. There are also new features, including the return of Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries for news. This beta is of particular interest because it's likely the beta that public beta testers will get in the not too distant future. Liquid Glass Changes Liquid...
Read Full Article83 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

18 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 17

Tuesday July 22, 2025 8:10 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is now less than two months away, so we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you...
Read Full Article72 comments
CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark

iOS 26's Biggest CarPlay Feature Was Quietly Hiding on Apple's Website

Monday July 21, 2025 7:45 am PDT by
Apple recently announced that iPhone users will soon be able to watch videos right on the CarPlay screen in supported vehicles. This is arguably the biggest new CarPlay feature coming with the iOS 26 update later this year, and yet Apple did not even mention it during its WWDC 2025 keynote last month. Instead, it was buried on Apple's developer website. iPhone users will be able to...
Read Full Article63 comments
Liquid Glass Realistic

Apple Improves Liquid Glass in iOS 26 Beta 4, Reversing Some Beta 3 Changes

Tuesday July 22, 2025 11:21 am PDT by
With the fourth beta of iOS 26, Apple has again made changes to the Liquid Glass design that's available across the operating system, tweaking how the menus and buttons appear in apps. In response to criticism about too little Liquid Glass in beta 3, Apple has upped the translucency in several areas. Beta 4 on left, beta 3 on right Navigation bars in apps like Photos, Music, the App ...
Read Full Article246 comments