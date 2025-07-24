iOS 26 Adds These 12 New Wallpapers to CarPlay

The fourth developer beta of iOS 26 introduces 12 new CarPlay wallpapers.



The new CarPlay wallpapers are based on the official iOS 26 wallpaper for the iPhone, which has colorful semicircles with a Liquid Glass design.

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris shared all of the wallpapers in a social media post. There are six color options, with light and dark variants for each, for a total of 12 wallpapers. The color options include blue, brown, gray, green, purple, and red.

To see the new wallpapers in CarPlay, open the Settings app and tap on Wallpaper. Of course, you will need to have an iPhone running iOS 26 connected to your vehicle. In addition to the developer beta, a public beta of iOS 26 will likely be available this week, and the update should be released to the general public in mid-September.

All of the new wallpapers can be seen below. Some of the previous CarPlay wallpapers offered on iOS 18 have been removed.