Get Up to $450 Off an M4-Series MacBook Pro

If you've been thinking about picking up a MacBook Pro, Amazon has the latest M4 models on sale this week. The base M4 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is available for $1,400, down from $1,600.

The discount is available on both the silver and the space black models, with delivery as soon as tomorrow for Prime users.

Apple also has higher-end models on sale. The 14-inch M4 Pro models are up to $261 off, while the 14-inch M4 Max models are up to $353 off. You can get up to $450 off one of the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models.



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.