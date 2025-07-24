Get Up to $450 Off an M4-Series MacBook Pro

by

If you've been thinking about picking up a MacBook Pro, Amazon has the latest M4 models on sale this week. The base M4 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is available for $1,400, down from $1,600.

macbook pro blue greenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The discount is available on both the silver and the space black models, with delivery as soon as tomorrow for Prime users.

Up to $450 OFF
Apple's M4 MacBook Pro models

Apple also has higher-end models on sale. The 14-inch M4 Pro models are up to $261 off, while the 14-inch M4 Max models are up to $353 off. You can get up to $450 off one of the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

