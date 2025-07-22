iPhone 16 Drives Apple's India Sales Despite Sixth Place Ranking

Apple took sixth place in India's smartphone market during the second quarter of the year, according to new data from Canalys. The country's overall market rebounded with 7% year-over-year growth, reaching a total of 39 million units shipped.



The iPhone 16 series drove Apple's performance, accounting for over 55% of the company's shipments in the quarter. The data suggests that users have been keen to upgrade to Apple's latest flagship devices, but older models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 continued attracting buyers across lower price points.

However, Apple's latest entry-level edition to the lineup, the iPhone 16e, appears to have struggled to gain traction after its February launch. Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said that consumers in India questioned the device's single-camera design and the company's largely unfulfilled Apple Intelligence promises, which hampered its market appeal.

Apart from Samsung, it is Chinese brands that continue to dominate the Indian market. Apple's stiff competition was led by vivo, which took 21% market share and registered impressive 31% growth. Samsung followed at 16%, while OPPO and Xiaomi tied for third with 13% each, and realme rounded out the top five with 9% share.

Canalys (now part of Omdia) projects a modest decline for the full-year 2025, owing to an overall subdued consumer desire to upgrade phones before the festive season in Indiam when promotions and marketing campaigns ramp up. Apple's mixed sales performance figures for the quarter follow recent efforts to expand its retail presence in India, with stores opening in Mumbai and New Delhi last year.

Meanwhile, Apple is continuing to increase exports from the country to diversify its supply chain and reduce its dependence on China. The growth in iPhone manufacturing has significantly impacted India's export economy, and smartphones have become the country's top export to the United States.