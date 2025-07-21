Apple Seeds visionOS 2.6, tvOS 18.6, and watchOS 11.6 Release Candidates

Apple today provided developers with the release candidate versions of upcoming visionOS 2.6, tvOS 18.6, and watchOS 11.6 updates for testing purposes. The software comes one week after Apple released the third betas. The RCs are the final version of the software that will go out to the public if no additional bugs are found.



The betas are available to registered developers and public beta testers at the current time, and can be downloaded from the Settings app on each device.

There's no word on what's included in the beta updates at this time and no features were discovered in the betas so far, but we'll update this article if anything new is found.