Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of macOS Sequoia 15.6

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.6 update to public beta testers and developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the third macOS Sequoia 15.6 beta.



Testers can opt-in to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app.

There's no word yet on what's included in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6, and no new features have been found in the betas so far. Apple's work on ‌macOS Sequoia‌ is winding down as it focuses on macOS Tahoe, the newest version of macOS that's coming in the fall.