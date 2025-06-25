Best Buy Kicks Off Member-Exclusive Event With Big Discounts on TVs, Monitors, and More

Best Buy this week kicked off a new sale called "Member Deals Days," which is full of deals that are exclusive to those who have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. The sale will run through Sunday, and new deals are set to appear every day of the event.

If you don't have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, you can sign up for one directly from Best Buy's website. Prices start at $49.99 per year and include perks like free two-day shipping, exclusive access to select deals, and more.

Categories with major discounts in this sale include home theater, computers, tablets, video games, headphones, smart home, wearables, smartphones, and more. There aren't many big Apple discounts this time around, but you can find steep discounts on big ticket items like TVs and gaming monitors, which we've rounded up below.



TVs

Monitors

