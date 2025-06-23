iPhone 18's Advanced A20 Chip Packaging Gains Momentum at TSMC

Next year's iPhone 18 will use TSMC's next-generation 2-nanometer fabrication process in combination with an advanced new packaging method, and the world's leading pure-play foundry has reportedly already established a dedicated production line for Apple in anticipation of mass production in 2026.



According to previous reports, Apple's A20 chip in iPhone 18 models will switch from the previous InFo (Integrated Fan-Out) packaging to WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) packaging. Technically, the differences between the two packaging methods are quite striking.

InFo allows integration of components, including memory, within the package but focuses more on single-die packaging where memory is typically attached to the main SoC (such as DRAM placed on top or near the CPU and GPU cores). It's optimized for reducing the size and improving the performance of individual chips.

WMCM, on the other hand, excels at integrating multiple chips within the same package (hence the "Multi-Chip Module" part). This method allows more complex systems, such as CPUs, GPUs, DRAM, and other custom accelerators (e.g., AI/ML chips) to be tightly integrated in one package. It provides greater flexibility in arranging different types of chips, stacking them vertically or placing them side by side, while also optimizing communication between them.

TSMC plans to start manufacturing 2nm chips in late 2025, and Apple is expected to be the first company to receive chips built on the new process. TSMC generally builds new fabs when it needs to increase production capacity to handle significant orders for chips, and TSMC is expanding in a major way for 2nm technology.

To serve its major client Apple, TSMC has established a dedicated production line at its Chiayi P1 fab, where WMCM packaging monthly capacity is expected to reach 10,000 units by 2026, reports DigiTimes. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, only "Pro" models in the iPhone 18 series are likely to use TSMC's next-generation 2nm processor technology because of cost concerns. Kuo also believes that the iPhone 18 Pro will feature 12GB of RAM as a result of the new packaging method.

Terms like "3nm" and "2nm" describe generations of chip manufacturing technology, each with its own set of design rules and architecture. As these numbers decrease, they generally indicate smaller transistor sizes. Smaller transistors allow more to be packed onto a single chip, typically resulting in increased processing speed and improved power efficiency.

Last year's iPhone 16 series is based on an A18 chip design built using a second-generation "N3E" 3nm process. Meanwhile, this year's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is expected to use A19 chip technology that's likely built on an upgraded 3-nanometer process called "N3P." Compared to earlier versions of 3nm chips, the N3P chips offer increased performance efficiency and increased transistor density.