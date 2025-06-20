Foxconn to Start Making iPhone Casings in India

Apple's iPhone assembler Foxconn has begun constructing a new facility in India to manufacture ‌iPhone‌ enclosures for the first time, The Economic Times reports.



Foxconn is building the new unit at the ESR Industrial Park in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The company has acquired approximately 500,000 square feet of space in ESR's industrial zone, where construction on the new enclosure facility is already underway. The site is located adjacent to Foxconn's upcoming display module assembly plant, which is in an advanced stage of development and is also expected to supply Apple.

This will be the first time Foxconn will produce ‌iPhone‌ enclosures in India, having previously focused exclusively on assembling iPhones at its existing plant in nearby Sriperumbudur. Foxconn will become the second company to make ‌iPhone‌ casings for Apple in the country. Tata Electronics, which already produces ‌iPhone‌ enclosures at its facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, remains Apple's primary casing partner in India and has recently been said to be scaling up production capacity to around 100,000 units.

The move is part of Apple's ongoing effort to diversify production outside China. Apple assembled more than 12 million iPhones in India in 2023, a figure expected to more than double by the end of 2025 as Foxconn and other partners scale up production.