Apple Considers Using Generative AI for Faster Apple Silicon Design

by

Apple is investigating generative AI to accelerate its custom chip design, according to remarks by hardware chief Johny Srouji last month.

apple silicon feature joeblue
Srouji outlined the company's interest in AI-assisted chip design during a speech in Belgium, where he received an award from semiconductor research group Imec. Reuters was able to review a recording of his remarks.

"Generative AI techniques have a high potential in getting more design work in less time, and it can be a huge productivity boost," Srouji said. He also talked about the role of electronic design automation companies like Cadence and Synopsys, which he said are "critical in supporting our chip design complexities." Both companies are said to be racing to integrate AI into their chip design software.

The news comes as Apple faces scrutiny over its perceived lag in consumer-facing AI. While competitors like Google and OpenAI have dominated headlines, Apple Intelligence has struggled to match rival offerings. Srouji's comments suggest Apple may be taking a more holistic approach – leveraging AI behind the scenes for chip development rather than focusing solely on user-facing features.

During his speech, Srouji traced Apple's silicon journey from the first A4 chip in 2010 to today's processors, and took time to underline Apple's bold decision-making during the 2020 Mac transition from Intel to Apple Silicon.

"Moving the Mac to Apple Silicon was a huge bet for us," he explained. "There was no backup plan, no split-the lineup plan, so we went all in, including a monumental software effort."

By all accounts, the transition was an unqualified success, bringing dramatic gains in performance-per-watt, battery life, thermal efficiency, and software compatibility achieved by Apple's M-series chips.

Tag: Apple Silicon Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Three Months With These 12 New Features

Saturday June 14, 2025 5:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a...
Read Full Article214 comments
apple watch ultra 2 new black

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Finally Coming After Two-Year Hiatus

Monday June 16, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve). The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Read Full Article107 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article201 comments
terminal macos tahoe

Apple's Terminal App Gets Colorful Redesign in macOS Tahoe

Monday June 16, 2025 4:12 am PDT by
Apple's Terminal app is getting a visual refresh in macOS Tahoe, and it's the first notable design update since the command-line tool debuted. The updated Terminal will support 24-bit color and Powerline fonts, according to Apple's State of the Platforms presentation at WWDC25. The app will also adopt the new Liquid Glass aesthetic with redesigned themes that align with macOS 26's broader...
Read Full Article81 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

Apple Says iOS 26 Won't Be Available on These iPhone Models

Tuesday June 10, 2025 6:58 am PDT by
Apple this week revealed that iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer. That means that iOS 18 is the end of the road for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, which were all released in 2018. However, those devices will continue to receive security updates for at least a few more years. iOS 26 is compatible with the following iPhone models: iPhone 16e iPhone...
Read Full Article
new iphone lockscreen ios 26

iOS 26: Five Changes Coming to Your iPhone Lock Screen

Tuesday June 17, 2025 8:46 am PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple has made some additions to the iPhone Lock Screen that aim to make it more customizable than ever. Of course, things can always change before the software makes its way to the general iPhone-owning public, but here are five new things iOS 26 can do on the Lock Screen as of the current developer beta. Widgets Top or Bottom In iOS 18, the row of widgets on your Lock...
Read Full Article28 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Not Launching Until Next Year, Claims Analyst

Monday June 16, 2025 4:52 am PDT by
Apple may launch the AirPods Pro 3 in 2026, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong, contradicting earlier predictions of a much sooner release. Pu's Apple product timeline (via @jukanlosreve) comes as a bit of a surprise. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in February that new AirPods with heart rate monitoring were "months away," suggesting a late 2025 launch at the earliest....
Read Full Article44 comments