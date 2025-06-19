Apple Considers Using Generative AI for Faster Apple Silicon Design

Apple is investigating generative AI to accelerate its custom chip design, according to remarks by hardware chief Johny Srouji last month.



Srouji outlined the company's interest in AI-assisted chip design during a speech in Belgium, where he received an award from semiconductor research group Imec. Reuters was able to review a recording of his remarks.

"Generative AI techniques have a high potential in getting more design work in less time, and it can be a huge productivity boost," Srouji said. He also talked about the role of electronic design automation companies like Cadence and Synopsys, which he said are "critical in supporting our chip design complexities." Both companies are said to be racing to integrate AI into their chip design software.

The news comes as Apple faces scrutiny over its perceived lag in consumer-facing AI. While competitors like Google and OpenAI have dominated headlines, Apple Intelligence has struggled to match rival offerings. Srouji's comments suggest Apple may be taking a more holistic approach – leveraging AI behind the scenes for chip development rather than focusing solely on user-facing features.

During his speech, Srouji traced Apple's silicon journey from the first A4 chip in 2010 to today's processors, and took time to underline Apple's bold decision-making during the 2020 Mac transition from Intel to Apple Silicon.

"Moving the Mac to Apple Silicon was a huge bet for us," he explained. "There was no backup plan, no split-the lineup plan, so we went all in, including a monumental software effort."

By all accounts, the transition was an unqualified success, bringing dramatic gains in performance-per-watt, battery life, thermal efficiency, and software compatibility achieved by Apple's M-series chips.

