Apple's New Transcription APIs Blow Past Whisper in Speed Tests

by

Apple's new speech-to-text transcription APIs in iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe are delivering dramatically faster speeds compared to rival tools, including OpenAI's Whisper, based on beta testing conducted by MacStories' John Voorhees.

apple record transcribe phone calls

Call recording and transcription in iOS 18.1

Apple uses its own native speech frameworks to power live transcription features in apps like Notes and Voice Memos, as well as phone call transcription in iOS 18.1. To improve efficiency in iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe, Apple has introduced a new SpeechAnalyzer class and SpeechTranscriber module that deal with similar requests.

According to Voorhees, the new models processed a 34-minute, 7GB video file in just 45 seconds using a command line tool called Yap (developed by Voorhees' son, Finn). That's a full 55% faster than MacWhisper's Large V3 Turbo model, which took 1 minute and 41 seconds for the same file.

Other Whisper-based tools performed even slower, with VidCap taking 1:55 and MacWhisper's Large V2 model requiring 3:55 to complete the same transcription task. Voorhees also reported no noticeable difference in transcription quality across models.

The speed advantage comes from Apple's on-device processing approach, which avoids the network overhead that typically slows cloud-based transcription services.

While the time difference might seem modest for individual files, Voorhees notes that the performance gain increases exponentially when processing multiple videos or longer content. For anyone generating subtitles or transcribing lectures regularly, the efficiency boost could save them hours.

The Speech framework components are available across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro platforms in the current beta releases. Voorhees expects Apple's transcription technology to eventually replace Whisper as the go-to solution for Mac transcription apps.

Big_D Avatar
Big_D
50 minutes ago at 04:10 am
Impressive, if it is accurate. What the story doesn't mention is how accurate each of those transcriptions was? Were they all identical? Did one or other have more mistakes? What is the accuracy percentage for each one, and how badly wrong were those mistakes?

I'm not trying to defend ChatGPT, just the speed is a single metric, which isn't very useful if the results are garbage. If the Apple one is faster and more accurate, that is incredible, faster and as accurate, impressive, faster but full of errors, not really that useful.

Hopefully it is the first one: it is faster and more accurate.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jmonster Avatar
jmonster
39 minutes ago at 04:21 am
Not mentioning accuracy at all implies it's not. Lots of models are faster than O3, but they're not better.

This is just silly getting sillier. Write something meaningful.

Whisper works in real time. Anything faster is irrelevant for iOS.

And saying it's because network overhead? When you can run OpenAI's whisper locally?....... mhm.

This is a blatant advertisement just regurgitating apples marketing bullets.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
32 minutes ago at 04:28 am

Impressive, if it is accurate. What the story doesn't mention is how accurate each of those transcriptions was? Were they all identical? Did one or other have more mistakes? What is the accuracy percentage for each one, and how badly wrong were those mistakes?

I'm not trying to defend ChatGPT, just the speed is a single metric, which isn't very useful if the results are garbage. If the Apple one is faster and more accurate, that is incredible, faster and as accurate, impressive, faster but full of errors, not really that useful.

Hopefully it is the first one: it is faster and more accurate.
Nothing scientific, but in the MacStories post: "What stood out above all else was Yap’s speed. By harnessing SpeechAnalyzer and SpeechTranscriber on-device, the command line tool tore through the 7GB video file a full 55% faster than MacWhisper’s Large V3 Turbo model, with no noticeable difference in transcription quality."

It would be good to see more formal comparisons with data you suggested. Also, it would be good to know what computer John was using for the test.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shirasaki Avatar
Shirasaki
30 minutes ago at 04:30 am
For transcription and similar applications, accuracy is the king. If a 70GB file can be processed in 2min but nothing is legible, then it means nothing. Other people also points that out. Stop chasing after speed and focus on improving accuracy first. Of course, all of these must be done locally.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
d4cloo Avatar
d4cloo
24 minutes ago at 04:37 am
Yeah sure, but this doesn't mean anything. Whisper can understand an Irishman singing a traditional folklore song. Can Apple's model do that? And to what degree of success?

Accuracy is incredibly important. They should define criteria other than speed, and measure against those. Only then 'speed' becomes a useful parameter to test.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
