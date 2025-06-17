Philips Hue Line Gains New Wall Washer Light
Signify today updated its popular Philips Hue lighting lineup with the Philips Hue Play Wall Washer, a new light that's meant to provide background lighting for a TV or other entertainment space.
The Hue Play Wall Washer is meant to provide an immersive lighting experience with wide-angle real-time effects that are ideal for movies, TV shows, gaming, and more. The device uses ColorCast projection technology for gradient lighting that covers an entire wall, and the compact aluminum design of the light itself is unobtrusive and modern.
While the Hue Play Wall Washer can be used on its own, it also pairs well with the rest of the Philips Hue ecosystem. It is able to be used with all Philips Hue lights, the Hue HDMI Sync Box, and the TV and PC Sync apps. Like all Hue products, it is HomeKit-compatible and can be controlled with the Home app and Siri voice commands.
Signify says that the light uses a dynamic entertainment algorithm to enhance realism and spatial immersion. The projection area can be shifted by moving the light closer to or further from the wall, and there are controls for adjusting intensity, speed, brightness, and positioning. Each light is 1035 lumens.
The Philips Hue Play Wall Washer is priced at $220 for a single light and $385 for two, with the two-pack featuring one power supply that powers both. The Wall Washer can be purchased from the Hue website in either white or black.
The Philips Hue line will also soon gain a generative AI assistant that is able to understand context to create lighting scenes based on moods, styles, and occasions. Signify plans to roll out the AI options in the U.S. and Canada by the end of August. Later in the year, the AI features will include creating schedules and automations.
