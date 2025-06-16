Satechi's New Accessory Lets You Add Up to 8TB of Storage to Mac Mini

Accessory maker Satechi has announced that it is releasing a new NVMe SSD enclosure that is specially designed for the latest Mac mini.



The slim aluminum enclosure is the same size as the Mac mini models with M4 and M4 Pro chips, allowing it to sit atop the computer. It connects to the Mac mini with an included USB 4 cable, offering data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

The enclosure can hold up to an 8TB NVMe SSD, and it has a hidden compartment for storing the braided USB 4 cable. In addition, Satechi says it has integrated cooling vents and a thermal pad, for peak performance without thermal throttling.



While the enclosure matches the look and size of the latest Mac mini, it can be used with a wide variety of Apple devices, including MacBooks and iPads.

In the U.S., Apple charges $2,400 to upgrade a Mac mini to 8TB of built-in storage, so using external NVMe storage is a much cheaper option. Satechi says the enclosure will be available starting this Tuesday for $119.99, and customers can receive an additional $20 off using code LIMITED20 for a limited time. You have to provide your own NVMe SSD, with 8TB options available for as little as $500 to $700 depending on sales.

The product page for the enclosure will go live tomorrow.