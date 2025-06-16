Apple's Terminal App Gets Colorful Redesign in macOS Tahoe

Apple's Terminal app is getting a visual refresh in macOS Tahoe, and it's the first notable design update since the command-line tool debuted.



The updated Terminal will support 24-bit color and Powerline fonts, according to Apple's State of the Platforms presentation at WWDC25. The app will also adopt the new Liquid Glass aesthetic with redesigned themes that align with macOS 26's broader visual overhaul.

Terminal already offers various color profiles, but the macOS 26 version promises enhanced customization options for displaying system information in more visually appealing ways.

It's a long-overdue modernization of an app that's essential for developers and power users, as it's remained largely unchanged for over two decades.

macOS Tahoe launches this fall, with the developer beta available now and the first public beta expected in July.