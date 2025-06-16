3DMark Benchmarking Tool Now Available on macOS

The popular, previously PC-centric graphics benchmarking suite 3DMark has been launched natively on macOS, offering Mac users a dedicated tool to test their system's gaming performance.



The new macOS version includes four benchmark tests: Wild Life Extreme, Solar Bay, Steel Nomad Light, and the demanding Steel Nomad benchmark previously exclusive to Windows. All tests run natively using Apple's Metal API and produce results comparable across Windows, iOS, and Android platforms.

UL Solutions developed the macOS port after discovering that one-sixth of 3DMark Steel Nomad Light submissions came from Mac devices running the iOS version. The problem was that the iOS app's frame rate limitations, particularly on powerful Macs, could negatively impact benchmark scores.

Mac users who purchase the full version ($34.99) gain access to Explorer Mode for the Steel Nomad benchmarks, allowing free exploration of test scenes and hidden secrets. Additional features include result saving to 3DMark.com accounts, custom resolution settings, HDR support, and Steam achievements.

Existing 3DMark owners automatically can pick up the macOS version at no extra cost. Future purchases will include both Windows and macOS versions where supported, according to UL Solutions.

3DMark for macOS is available through Steam, where a free demo version can also be downloaded. UL Solutions sys a full version is coming soon to the Epic Games Store, and the app can be directly from 3DMark.com.