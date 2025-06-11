Apple Updates Design Resources for iOS 26 Liquid Glass Interface

Apple has released updated design resources for developers and designers working on projects for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26, following the company's introduction of its new "Liquid Glass" design language at WWDC 2025.

iOS26 Sketch Library small 2x
The updated files, available on the Apple Design Resources website, include iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26 Sketch Library and App Icon Templates (available for Sketch, Photoshop, and Illustrator).

Liquid Glass is Apple's new translucent material that reflects and refracts its surroundings, while dynamically transforming to help bring greater focus to content across system controls, navigation elements, app icons, and widgets. The design represents the most significant visual overhaul since iOS 7.

The resource library includes UI elements ranging from action sheets and keyboards to the redesigned tab bars that shrink when scrolling to maintain content focus. Apple's macOS Tahoe 26 resources feature updated elements like arrow buttons, color wells, and redesigned window controls that complement the translucent aesthetic. Apple has not yet released resources for tvOS 26, visionOS 26, or watchOS 26.

