Apple Releases Exclusive Haptic Trailer for 'F1' Movie Starring Brad Pitt
Apple has released a unique haptic trailer for its upcoming "F1" movie starring Brad Pitt, available exclusively in the TV app on iPhone.
The trailer uses the iPhone's Taptic Engine to create vibrations that sync with the on-screen action. When F1 cars roar around the track, you can physically feel the engine vibrations in your hands. The haptic effects match the intensity of what's happening on screen, ramping up as engines rev and providing subtle feedback for smaller actions like a bouncing ping pong ball.
To experience the trailer, iPhone users need iOS 18.4 or later and can find it featured in the TV+ tab of the TV app.
In the film, Brad Pitt stars as an F1 driver who was an up-and-coming talent in the 1990s, until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, Pitt is invited to join a former teammate's struggling F1 team, in a last-shot bid to save the team and become the best in the world. It looks to be a classic underdog story.
The haptic trailer is Apple's latest marketing push for F1, which hits U.S. theaters on June 27. The film will eventually stream on Apple TV+ after its theatrical run, which could be Apple's last effort at big-money theatrical releases for the foreseeable future.
