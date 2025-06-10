iOS 26 to Bring Severe Weather Alerts and Widgets for Predicted Travel Destinations

by

Apple is expanding the Weather app in iOS 26 with a new feature: Severe Weather Alerts and Widgets for Predicted Travel Destinations. This enhancement offers proactive notifications for locations you may soon visit, leveraging Apple's "Proactive Intelligence" to keep you informed before you arrive.

watchos 26 weather predicted location
The new feature builds on the existing severe weather notification system, which currently supports alerts for a user's current location. ‌iOS 26‌ uses on-device processing to estimate where you might be traveling soon if the Significant Locations & Routes permission setting is turned on.

This will be particularly useful for travelers, commuters, or anyone planning a day trip or overnight stay, ensuring users are not caught off guard by incoming extreme weather events at their destinations.

To enable this feature, users will need to:

  • Enable Significant Locations & Routes in Location Services.
  • Set Weather app location access to “Always”.
  • Turn on Severe Weather notifications in the Weather app settings.

If these conditions are met, the Weather app can access predicted destinations and deliver timely alerts relevant to those areas. Importantly, Apple states that it may associate the region of your possible travel destinations with your Apple ID, similar to how it handles alerts for your current location.

This feature also integrates with Smart Stacks in watchOS 26 and Widget Suggestions. When enabled, the Weather app can automatically display a destination-specific widget in your Smart Stack, providing at-a-glance weather updates for places you're likely to visit.

Finally, it appears ‌iOS 26‌ will extend the satellite connectivity for Emergency SOS and Messages introduced in earlier releases to Weather data. This ensures users without Wi-Fi or cellular access can still receive critical weather warnings even when out of range of terrestrial networks.

Related Roundup: iOS 26

