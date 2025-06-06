Use Your iPhone As a Webcam for Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 includes a new built-in social feature called GameChat that allows up to 12 users to engage in video chats simultaneously, even if they're playing in different games. To facilitate this, Nintendo offers an official Switch 2 Camera that connects via USB-C, but it turns out that an iPhone does the job just as well, if not better.

Niles Mitchell has thoughtfully shared a demo of the Switch-iPhone configuration that explains how to set it up. You'll need a HDMI to USB-C cable and a HDMI converter cable to connect them, which should cost around $30 in total.

If you aren't lucky enough to own a Switch 2, you can always use your iPhone as a webcam for a Mac. Click the link to learn how it works.