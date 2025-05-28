Tesla Now Shows Live Supercharging Status on iPhone's Lock Screen and Dynamic Island

Tesla updated its iPhone app on Tuesday with Live Activities support on iOS 17.2 and later, allowing you to view your vehicle's live Supercharging status on the Lock Screen, and in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models and newer.



Supercharging status updates will begin automatically, as soon as your charging session begins, according to the release notes for the latest version of the Tesla app.

Within the Live Activity widget on the Lock Screen, you can view your Tesla vehicle's current battery percentage, the time remaining until the charging session is completed, the charging output in kilowatts, and more. You can also view the charging time remaining at a glance in the Dynamic Island on newer iPhone models.

The update was brought to our attention by Tesla news aggregator Sawyer Merritt, and our image is based on a screenshot from Deandawiz.