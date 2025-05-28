Tesla Now Shows Live Supercharging Status on iPhone's Lock Screen and Dynamic Island

by

Tesla updated its iPhone app on Tuesday with Live Activities support on iOS 17.2 and later, allowing you to view your vehicle's live Supercharging status on the Lock Screen, and in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models and newer.

Live Supercharged Status Feature
Supercharging status updates will begin automatically, as soon as your charging session begins, according to the release notes for the latest version of the Tesla app.

Within the Live Activity widget on the Lock Screen, you can view your Tesla vehicle's current battery percentage, the time remaining until the charging session is completed, the charging output in kilowatts, and more. You can also view the charging time remaining at a glance in the Dynamic Island on newer iPhone models.

The update was brought to our attention by Tesla news aggregator Sawyer Merritt, and our image is based on a screenshot from Deandawiz.

Top Rated Comments

BeatCrazy Avatar
BeatCrazy
41 minutes ago at 10:19 am
E

They didn't have that? Been a standard feature for modern EV's for quite awhile.
EVgo? ChargePoint? Which charging service offers this as a live activity?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hajj.david Avatar
Hajj.david
45 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Very cool and much needed.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimmy_john Avatar
jimmy_john
43 minutes ago at 10:17 am
They didn't have that? Been a standard feature for modern EV's for quite awhile.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
athousandbands Avatar
athousandbands
39 minutes ago at 10:21 am
I did not see this coming
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applegeek2024 Avatar
applegeek2024
44 minutes ago at 10:17 am
THIS is cool
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
10 minutes ago at 10:50 am

It will work with other cars? IS this a supercharger app or a Tesla app. I figured it be tied to the vehicle and that's where the data would come from.
Various cars can charge at them now.

If you go here and use the filters you can see
https://www.tesla.com/findus

('https://www.tesla.com/findus')



Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments