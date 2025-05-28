Google Photos Gets New AI-Powered Image Editing Tools

by

Google is updating the Google Photos app with a redesigned AI-powered editor that's designed to simplify photo editing. The updated editing tool provides AI suggestions to combine multiple effects for quick but eye-catching edits, plus it has a feature for tapping into specific parts of an image to get specific editing tips.


The updated interface will feature AI tools like Reimagine and Auto frame alongside standard controls like brightness and contrast. The updated editor in Google Photos is rolling out to Android users first, but Google plans to bring it to iOS users later this year.

Google is also making it easier to share albums from Google ‌Photos‌ with others, by allowing users to generate a QR code for an album. The QR code can be shared with people nearby, printed for group events, or sent digitally. Anyone with the QR code can view or add photos to an album.

The new features are coming in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Google ‌Photos‌. Since it launched in 2015, Google ‌Photos‌ has become one of the most popular photo storage options. Google says that more than 1.5 billion people use Google ‌Photos‌ each month, with more than nine trillion photos and videos stored.

Top Rated Comments

Sheepish-Lord Avatar
Sheepish-Lord
1 hour ago at 04:10 pm
The ad artificially adding leaves to the ground makes no sense…it’s a fake memory and didn’t happen. Im all about editing photos to remove things like power lines but changing big aspects is just wrong.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jeremz1ne Avatar
jeremz1ne
50 minutes ago at 04:26 pm
i really like that
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
filmantopia Avatar
filmantopia
45 minutes ago at 04:31 pm

The ad artificially adding leaves to the ground makes no sense…it’s a fake memory and didn’t happen. Im all about editing photos to remove things like power lines but changing big aspects is just wrong.
Totally agree. What's the point of sharing a fake world with each other, and passing it off as real?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
40 minutes ago at 04:35 pm
Will try it out once the iOS app is released. Meanwhile hoping to see improved photo editing tools on iOS
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jumpthesnark Avatar
Jumpthesnark
14 minutes ago at 05:02 pm
Erasing things and people who were really there, changing the sky to a perfect clear blue, adding a field of flowers or a pile of autumn leaves that weren't there... and of course make it look like people are 5 years younger and 10 lbs lighter, etc., etc., etc. What value does a photo have it's not real?

I would love social media platforms to develop filters that give people the ability to not see faked AI images if they want.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
