Google Photos Gets New AI-Powered Image Editing Tools

Google is updating the Google Photos app with a redesigned AI-powered editor that's designed to simplify photo editing. The updated editing tool provides AI suggestions to combine multiple effects for quick but eye-catching edits, plus it has a feature for tapping into specific parts of an image to get specific editing tips.

The updated interface will feature AI tools like Reimagine and Auto frame alongside standard controls like brightness and contrast. The updated editor in Google Photos is rolling out to Android users first, but Google plans to bring it to iOS users later this year.

Google is also making it easier to share albums from Google ‌Photos‌ with others, by allowing users to generate a QR code for an album. The QR code can be shared with people nearby, printed for group events, or sent digitally. Anyone with the QR code can view or add photos to an album.

The new features are coming in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Google ‌Photos‌. Since it launched in 2015, Google ‌Photos‌ has become one of the most popular photo storage options. Google says that more than 1.5 billion people use Google ‌Photos‌ each month, with more than nine trillion photos and videos stored.