iOS 19 Might Make Transferring an eSIM From an iPhone to an Android Phone Easier

Apple's upcoming iOS 19 update could make it easier for iPhone users to transfer an eSIM to an Android smartphone, according to a report from Android Authority.



The site found strings in the Android 16 beta version of Google's SIM Manager that reference a new "Transfer to Android" feature. The setting would include an option for wirelessly transferring an eSIM from an ‌iPhone‌ to an Android phone.

While it is simple to transfer an eSIM from ‌iPhone‌ to ‌iPhone‌, that is not true when trying to transfer an eSIM from an ‌iPhone‌ to an Android device as of right now. Moving from an ‌iPhone‌ to an Android phone typically requires contacting a carrier, but that might not be the case in the future.

Transfer to Android could be added to the "Transfer or Reset ‌iPhone‌" interface that's located under the General section of the Settings app. Apple may expand the eSIM Quick Transfer feature for swapping an eSIM between iPhones to Android devices, plus it looks like there may be a QR code backup in case a wireless connection fails.

Code in the Google SIM Manager suggests that ‌iOS 19‌ will be required to initiate a transfer, hence why it may be an ‌iOS 19‌ feature.



On your other device, go to Settings app > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Transfer to Android > "Still can't connect wirelessly?"" Make sure your other device is running iOS 19 or later versions."

We could perhaps hear more about the eSIM transferring feature at WWDC, though it may also be something that's quietly introduced. Google could also be working on a reciprocal feature that would make it easier for an Android user to transfer to an ‌iPhone‌.