iPhone App for Keeping Track of More Than 800 Apple Watch Bands Receives Major Update

The ultimate app for keeping track of Apple Watch bands is now even better.



Bandbreite version 2.0 was recently released in the App Store for the iPhone and iPad. According to the app's lead creator, Filip Chudzinski, the update introduces more than 30 new features and changes, including everything from a revamped logbook and richer stats to faster iCloud sync and improved search functionality.

Launched in 2020, Bandbreite provides comprehensive information about every official Apple Watch band ever released, with more than 840 bands organized by style, color, or release date. The app also lets you keep track of bands that you already own, and there are now more filter and sort options for your personal collection.



Bandbreite was totally free to use for more than four years, with Chudzinski relying on a combination of his passion and donations to keep the project going. Starting with version 2.0, however, the app charges a one-time $7.49 fee if you want to manage a collection of more than five Apple Watch bands. Chudzinski said this decision will ensure that his team can provide the best possible experience in a financially-sustainable manner.

Existing users of the Bandbreite app who already have a collection of more than five bands can access all free and paid features in version 2.0 of the app, but they must pay the fee if they wish to add more bands to their collection.

An updated version of the Mac app is also in the works, and the Apple Watch companion app will return soon, according to Chudzinski.

Chudzinski also has a long-running MacRumors Forums thread dedicated to tracking Apple Watch band releases — it is the precursor to the app.