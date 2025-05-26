iPhone App for Keeping Track of More Than 800 Apple Watch Bands Receives Major Update

The ultimate app for keeping track of Apple Watch bands is now even better.
Bandbreite version 2.0 was recently released in the App Store for the iPhone and iPad. According to the app's lead creator, Filip Chudzinski, the update introduces more than 30 new features and changes, including everything from a revamped logbook and richer stats to faster iCloud sync and improved search functionality.
Launched in 2020, Bandbreite provides comprehensive information about every official Apple Watch band ever released, with more than 840 bands organized by style, color, or release date. The app also lets you keep track of bands that you already own, and there are now more filter and sort options for your personal collection.
Bandbreite was totally free to use for more than four years, with Chudzinski relying on a combination of his passion and donations to keep the project going. Starting with version 2.0, however, the app charges a one-time $7.49 fee if you want to manage a collection of more than five Apple Watch bands. Chudzinski said this decision will ensure that his team can provide the best possible experience in a financially-sustainable manner.
Existing users of the Bandbreite app who already have a collection of more than five bands can access all free and paid features in version 2.0 of the app, but they must pay the fee if they wish to add more bands to their collection.
An updated version of the Mac app is also in the works, and the Apple Watch companion app will return soon, according to Chudzinski.
Chudzinski also has a long-running MacRumors Forums thread dedicated to tracking Apple Watch band releases — it is the precursor to the app.
Apple is planning to launch a set of smart glasses by the end of 2026, reports Bloomberg. The glasses will be comparable to the Meta Ray-Bans and the Android XR glasses that Google showed off earlier this week.
Apple's smart glasses are expected to include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities, much like the Meta Ray-Bans. The glasses will be able to take photos, record video, provide...
Apple has temporarily increased its iPhone trade-in values in select countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., and China. Apple says the extra credit towards a new iPhone is available through June 18.
In the U.S., the maximum estimated trade-in values increased by only $5 to $30, with the full changes in that country outlined below.
...
WWDC is coming up quickly with a number of software announcements in store, but we're also looking further ahead to hardware launches like the iPhone 17 lineup and even Apple's smart glasses project.
This week also saw big news with former Apple design guru Jony Ive joining forces with OpenAI to build future AI-driven devices, while Fortnite returned to the U.S. App Store for the first time...
Google recently made waves by showcasing a set of lightweight smart glasses featuring deep Gemini integration and an optional in-lens display. The demo has reignited interest in Apple's own smart glasses project, which has been the subject of rumors for nearly a decade. Here's a recap of where things stand.
Current Development Status
Apple is actively working on new chips specifically...
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature.
According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
A new Apple job listing has provided more evidence that the company is working on a major overhaul of its Calendar app.
A senior software engineer position for "Calendar Experience," spotted by Macworld's Filipe Espósito, explicitly states that Apple seeks candidates to join a team that will "reimagine what a modern calendar can be across Apple's platforms." Listed on April 29, the posting ...
Sony recently came out with a new set of high-end over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the AirPods Max to see how Sony's 2025 headphones measure up to Apple's headphones that haven't seen a notable update since their 2020 launch.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
The WH-1000XM6 headphones are the latest in Sony's WH-1000X headphone...