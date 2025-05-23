Apple Calendar App Revamp Confirmed by Job Posting

A new Apple job listing has provided more evidence that the company is working on a major overhaul of its Calendar app.



A senior software engineer position for "Calendar Experience," spotted by Macworld's Filipe Espósito, explicitly states that Apple seeks candidates to join a team that will "reimagine what a modern calendar can be across Apple's platforms." Listed on April 29, the posting is surely the clearest acknowledgment yet of Apple's Calendar ambitions.

The job listing provides further context for Apple's acquisition of Mayday Labs in April 2024. Per our report earlier this month, the Canadian startup had developed an AI-powered calendar app that automatically scheduled events and tasks at optimal times.

Mayday's features included a "Calendar Shield" that blocked overbooked schedules and AI-powered task scheduling that would suggest ideal focus times. The app could also identify scheduling conflicts and provide rescheduling recommendations.

The Mayday app was shuttered shortly after the acquisition, suggesting the startup's AI capabilities could surface within Apple's own Calendar app under the Apple Intelligence umbrella.

Over a year has passed since the acquisition, so perhaps some of these changes will debut as early as iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, which will be unveiled at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC next month.