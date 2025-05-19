From Risky Bet to Retail Giant: Apple Store Turns 24 Today

by

Twenty-four years ago today, Apple embarked on what many industry experts considered a risky venture that would ultimately transform not just the company's fortunes, but retail itself. On May 19, 2001, Apple opened its first retail store at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia, with Steve Jobs personally showing the press around the revolutionary space.

tysons corner old apple store

Tysons Corner Apple Store

Some 500 eager visitors lined up before dawn to experience the store's hardwood floors, bright lighting, and clean lines. The aesthetic drew comparisons to trendy clothing retailer Gap. Not surprising, given that Gap CEO Mickey Drexler had been on Apple's board for two years at that point.

The decision to enter brick-and-mortar retail came at a precarious time for Apple. With a market share hovering around 2.8%, the company was struggling to effectively showcase its products through third-party retailers, where Macs were often relegated to corners and staffed by clerks with minimal product knowledge.

Jobs believed Apple would never shed its "cult" image unless it could control the entire customer experience, right down to the moment of purchase. In Walter Isaacson's eponymous biography of the former Apple CEO, Jobs said: "Unless we could find ways to get our message to customers at the store, we were screwed."

On Target

To lead this vision, Jobs recruited Ron Johnson, who had transformed Target's image with his designer merchandise line. Together, they crafted the store concept in a secret warehouse prototype, refining every detail from the single-entrance layout to the revolutionary Genius Bar, inspired by Johnson's experiences at Ritz-Carlton hotels.

Apple's board initially balked at the idea, especially after Gateway had just closed 40 of its own stores and Apple's sales had dropped 29% the previous year. Industry analysts were even more skeptical: Channel Marketing analyst David Goldstein famously predict Apple would be "turning out the lights on a very painful and expensive mistake" within two years.

Instead, by 2003, Apple recorded $3 million in profit per store, per quarter, with approximately 60,000 visitors at each location. In 2004, Apple Retail hit $1.2 billion, breaking the record for the fastest billion-dollar milestone in retail history.

Private tour of Tysons Corner with Steve Jobs

Today, Apple operates 534 stores across 27 countries, with each location generating approximately $5,500 per square foot annually – among the highest in the retail industry. What began as a controversial gamble has become a cornerstone of Apple's success and a blueprint for experiential retail that competitors continue to emulate.

