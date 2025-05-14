iPad Demand Soars as Apple Widens Lead Over Samsung and Xiaomi

Apple led the global tablet market in the first quarter of 2025, achieving 14% year-over-year shipment growth amid heightened demand for iPads, according to new data from Canalys.



Worldwide tablet shipments reached 36.8 million units in the first quarter 2025, representing an 8.5% year-over-year increase. Apple shipped 13.7 million iPads during the quarter, up from 12.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, raising its global market share from 35.5% to 37.3%. The company's performance came in the context of growing replacement demand for tablets first purchased during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, supported by recent hardware updates to the iPad lineup.

Apple's shipment growth outpaced the broader market average and occurred despite increased competitive pressure from Chinese vendors including Xiaomi, Huawei, and HONOR. According to Canalys, these brands gained market share by targeting lower cost segments with wide device portfolios and by leveraging ecosystem integration across devices. Xiaomi, in particular, saw a 56.1% year-over-year increase in tablet shipments, reaching 3.1 million units and surpassing Lenovo for the first time.