Apple Vision Pro Immersive Video 'Arctic Surfing' Available Now

Apple Vision Pro users can watch a new six-minute Apple Immersive Video today via the Apple TV app. It's the second episode in the company's "Boundless" series.



"Arctic Surfing" lets viewers "paddle into icy waters with a group of intrepid surfers and feel the rush of riding Norway's wintry waves."

The previous episode in the series is "Hot Air Balloons," offering viewers a journey above Turkey's iconic rock formations. Another new episode, "Deep Water Solo," is arriving next Friday.

The next Apple Immersive video has arrived, showcasing the beautiful Arctic landscapes of Norway, lots of snow, and the advantage of having OLED displays inside a headset. The level of contrast, high dynamic range, and brightness made this feel so real that at times, I genuinely… pic.twitter.com/sTEm5DwviA — Phil Traut ᯅ (@spatiallyme) February 21, 2025

The new Apple Immersive video content is available from the Apple TV app in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. Users in China can watch the content through the Migu Video and Tencent Video apps.